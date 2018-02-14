Dancing 'Kim Jong-un' Scares Korean Cheerleaders at Olympics (VIDEOS)

In addition to causing spectators to do double takes, Kim Jong-un’s doppelganger caused a bit of mischief on Wednesday during a hockey game between the unified Korean team and Japan at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Dressed in all black and donning thick-rimmed glasses, the Kim impersonator, who goes by the name Howard X, set off a series of unfortunate events after waving at North Korean cheerleaders with a flag depicting a unified Korean Peninsula. He then got up and started to dance.

"They are playing a good game, they scored one goal," Howard, who was living up his impersonation of Kim, told Reuters. "As a president, it's all I can ask for."

"I mean I trained them by myself so, of course, they're the best in the world," he added.

At the united Korea vs Japan womens' hockey game, an apparent Kim Jong-un impersonator starts dancing in front of North Korean cheerleaders. Apparent employees of the DPRK push him aside. He's now sitting nearby giving interviews (in English) pic.twitter.com/PeVJYtri5Y — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) 14 февраля 2018 г.

However, moments after exchanging words with the outlet, Howard was escorted by South Korean counterterrorism officials away from the cheerleaders and into a nearby seat, according to Reuters.

Video footage shared by Vincent Bevins, a correspondent for the Washington Post, shows officials escorting Howard outside of the arena into a nearby hallway where he asks policemen why he was removed.

— Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

"So what are we doing here, are we playing a staring contest?" Howard asks a group of security personnel encircling him. "This is ridiculous… I just want to see the game."

A few minutes later, Howard was taken into an interrogation room.

— Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

​After nearly an hour, officials released him and reportedly "politely asked" him to leave the arena.

— Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

​Speaking to AFP, Howard suggested his detainment was caused by "conservative people [who] didn't appreciate my presence."

"This situation is totally messed up," he told AFP. "All I did was wave the flag. Everybody else was waving the flag… long live democracy!"

When Reuters managed to catch back up with the Kim's look-alike, he stated simply "my face is too political."

"I was born with this face, I've got to live with it."

This was not the first time that Howard ruffled a few feathers at the Olympics. During the opening ceremony, Howard and US President Donald Trump's lookalike were both escorted out of the event by security guards.