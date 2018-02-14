Register
22:24 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man impersonating US President Donald Trump (R) and another impersonating Kim Jong-un pose in the stands during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium

    Dancing 'Kim Jong-un' Scares Korean Cheerleaders at Olympics (VIDEOS)

    © AFP 2018/ MOHD RASFAN
    News
    Get short URL
    111

    In addition to causing spectators to do double takes, Kim Jong-un’s doppelganger caused a bit of mischief on Wednesday during a hockey game between the unified Korean team and Japan at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

    Dressed in all black and donning thick-rimmed glasses, the Kim impersonator, who goes by the name Howard X, set off a series of unfortunate events after waving at North Korean cheerleaders with a flag depicting a unified Korean Peninsula. He then got up and started to dance.

    "They are playing a good game, they scored one goal," Howard, who was living up his impersonation of Kim, told Reuters. "As a president, it's all I can ask for."

    "I mean I trained them by myself so, of course, they're the best in the world," he added.

    READ MORE: Wait, What? 'Kim Jong-un' Comes to New York to Visit Donald Trump (VIDEO)

    However, moments after exchanging words with the outlet, Howard was escorted by South Korean counterterrorism officials away from the cheerleaders and into a nearby seat, according to Reuters.

    Video footage shared by Vincent Bevins, a correspondent for the Washington Post, shows officials escorting Howard outside of the arena into a nearby hallway where he asks policemen why he was removed.

    "So what are we doing here, are we playing a staring contest?" Howard asks a group of security personnel encircling him. "This is ridiculous… I just want to see the game."

    A few minutes later, Howard was taken into an interrogation room.

    ​After nearly an hour, officials released him and reportedly "politely asked" him to leave the arena.  

    ​Speaking to AFP, Howard suggested his detainment was caused by "conservative people [who] didn't appreciate my presence."

    "This situation is totally messed up," he told AFP. "All I did was wave the flag. Everybody else was waving the flag… long live democracy!"

    When Reuters managed to catch back up with the Kim's look-alike, he stated simply "my face is too political."

    "I was born with this face, I've got to live with it."

    This was not the first time that Howard ruffled a few feathers at the Olympics. During the opening ceremony, Howard and US President Donald Trump's lookalike were both escorted out of the event by security guards.

    Related:

    Volleyball on Snow Presented at Olympics (VIDEO)
    Seoul to Pay $2.6Mln for Pyongyang's Participation in Olympics - Reports
    Gerhard Schroeder Slams US Vice President Pence's 'Clumsy' Behavior at Olympics
    Tags:
    dancing, video, hockey, Winter Olympics, Kim Jong-un, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok