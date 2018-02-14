Volleyball on Snow Presented at Olympics (VIDEO)

While beach volleyball has long become one of the most popular events at the Summer Olympics, its winter counterpart steadily gains traction with sights set firmly on 2026 Games.

Snow volleyball isn't anywhere near getting onto an Olympic slate just yet, but a Valentine's Day exhibition event at the Austria House proved to be as energetic as almost any other event this opening week.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) brought in some prominent beach volleyball players for a demonstration: gold medalists Emanuel of Brazil, Vladimir Grbic of Serbia and Giba of Brazil, as well as bronze medalist Chen Xue of China and Olympians Stefanie Schwaiger of Austria, Kim Yeon-koung of South Korea, and Nikolas Berger of Austria.

The Olympians threw on some thermals, gloves, soccer cleats, and took a turn in the snow with about a hundred fans cheering on.

"We like to play in the mountains, in the beach, outside, inside, with children, with men and women," CEV president Aleksandr Boricic said after the vent concluded.

"With snow volleyball, we can cover volleyball every day of the year."