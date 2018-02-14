Perfect Storm Causes Mayhem at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Due to nasty weather, women's slalom skiing competitions were canceled and the start of cross-country skiing was delayed. The women's individual biathlon race, scheduled for Wednesday, has also been postponed to Thursday.

Howling winds roaring into South Korea from Siberia, wreaking havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, with several events either disrupted or postponed due to fierce gushes of wind of up to 40 mph. A stormy wind in the Gangneung Olympic Park has smashed spectators' checkpoints and demolishes lightweight structures. A six-year-old girl has been wounded by a plastic roof that was torn off.

Officials have suspended all activities in the Olympic Park in Gangneung due to extremely high winds. Spectators are being advised to stay indoors and general admission has been suspended for the rest of Wednesday's events.