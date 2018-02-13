Russian Curlers Win Historic Mixed Doubles Bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii competed in the contest with Norway's athletes Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, winning with the 8:4 score.
After a solid winning streak of Russian duo against Norwegian, Finnish and Chinese teams, reigning world champions Jenny Perret and Martin Rios from Switzerland defeated on Sunday Russian couple 7:5, securing the place in the finals against Canadian duo John Morris and Kailyn Lawes.
However, athletes Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii have won the first Olympic medals in the history of Russian curling.
