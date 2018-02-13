Russian Curlers Win Historic Mixed Doubles Bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

GANGNEUNG (Sputnik) - Russian curlers Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii on Tuesday won a bronze medal in mixed doubles at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, gaining the first Olympic award in the history of curling in Russia, and bringing the third medal to Olympic athletes from Russia at the ongoing Games.

Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii competed in the contest with Norway's athletes Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten, winning with the 8:4 score.

The tournament was presented in two stages. Eight national teams competed in the mixed doubles curling round robin in the first stage to secure the places in the semi-finals.

After a solid winning streak of Russian duo against Norwegian, Finnish and Chinese teams, reigning world champions Jenny Perret and Martin Rios from Switzerland defeated on Sunday Russian couple 7:5, securing the place in the finals against Canadian duo John Morris and Kailyn Lawes.

However, athletes Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii have won the first Olympic medals in the history of Russian curling.