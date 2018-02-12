Russian Figure Skaters Secure Team Silver at Winter Olympics

GANGNEUNG (South Korea) (Sputnik) - Russian figure skaters are guaranteed team silver following a free program of Alina Zagitova, who scored winning 158.08 on Monday.

US skater Mirai Nagasu placed second with 137.53 points and Canada's Gabrielle Daleman was third with 137.14 points.

The Olympic athletes from Russia have collected 58 scores in the first seven stages of the figure skating competitions. Canadians have secured 63 points and are guaranteed team gold.

Earlier, Russian figure skater from Russia Evgenia Medvedeva set a new world record, having scored 81.06 in the short program in team competition. Her previous record, 80.85, was set last year at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo.

The 2018 Winter Olympic Gamesare to last until the 25th of February, when the closing ceremony will be held.