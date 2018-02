GANGNEUNG (Sputnik) - Athletes from Russia on Saturday defeated the host team 6-5 in the mixed doubles curling round robin at the South Korea Olympics.

The matchup between Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii from Russia and Jang Hyeji and Lee Kijeong from South Korea went to an extra end.

The Russians have previously defeated the Norwegian, Finnish and Chinese teams, only losing once to the US team, and have secured a spot in the Olympic mixed doubles semifinals. They will face off with Canadians later on Saturday.