Two Main Red Button Holders Finally Meet at Olympic Opening Ceremony

“We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,” said the fake Kim. “Doesn’t everyone want peace?”
"This is what peace can look like when two leaders get along" Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump impersonators surprise crowds in downtown Seoul https://t.co/xpgfTlCX4n pic.twitter.com/PP4zIEzZUS— CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) February 9, 2018
Peace was in fact promoted at the ceremony. Olympic teams from both Koreas entered the arena under a unified flag with American Vice-President Mike Pence and Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, in attendance.
“Is my sister getting the same treatment?,” questioned the Kim lookalike as he was escorted out of the stadium.
READ MORE: South, North Korean Athletes March Together at Olympic Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)
The odd pairing weren't the only ones not to make it through the event. Just after the two Koreas had made their entrance, a man attempted to reach the performers before security took him down.
Meanwhile, just a block from the Olympic Stadium a few dozen protestors raged against the neighbors' presence at the Games, tearing up a North Korean flag.
READ MORE: Russian Athletes to Watch at the Olympics (PHOTOS)
All comments
Show new comments (0)