Two Main Red Button Holders Finally Meet at Olympic Opening Ceremony

Security guards had to escort impersonators of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un out of the Opening Ceremony of the Games in Pyeongchang.

“We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,” said the fake Kim. “Doesn’t everyone want peace?”

Peace was in fact promoted at the ceremony. Olympic teams from both Koreas entered the arena under a unified flag with American Vice-President Mike Pence and Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, in attendance.

“Is my sister getting the same treatment?,” questioned the Kim lookalike as he was escorted out of the stadium.

The odd pairing weren't the only ones not to make it through the event. Just after the two Koreas had made their entrance, a man attempted to reach the performers before security took him down.

Meanwhile, just a block from the Olympic Stadium a few dozen protestors raged against the neighbors' presence at the Games, tearing up a North Korean flag.

