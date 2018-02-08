Several Major Russian Companies Launch Flashmob in Support of Olympic Athletes

Some of the biggest Russian banks, mobile operators and other businesses joined forces to express support for the few select athletes invited to compete under a neutral flag in Pyeongchang.

he aim of the movement started by Tinkoff Bank is to paint social media pages of the participating companies grey with the hashtag "#FromRussia" and the logo saying "Supporting Athletes From Russia".

Grey was chosen because it's the main color of the neutral olympic uniform for "Olympic Athletes from Russia". The kits, made by Zasport also incorporate red and white.





Tinkoff was soon joined by other major Russian banks: Alfa Bank and Sberbank. The latter has partially altered the styling, adding its patent green and a slogan in Russian next to the hashtag.

The banks were followed by mobile operators. MTS also added a personal touch, leaving out the hashtag and simply bleaching their logo.

Other industries later hopped in, putting their business descriptions next to the hashtag. As of now, about 20 major Russian brands have joined in the flashmob.