Register
16:32 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Eggs

    Yolks Aside: Norwegian Olympic Team Gets 15,000 Eggs Through Translation Error

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir/File Photo
    News
    Get short URL
    120

    "They just kept on coming," a baffled Norwegian chef was quoted as saying. Apparently, there'll be no shortage of eggs in the Norwegian Olympic camp in Pyoengchang.

    The Norwegian camp ordered 1,500 eggs for the Pyoengchang Olympics. However, due to a blunder caused by Google Translate, which was partially used to render the order into Korean, team Norway got ten times as many eggs as expected, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    "We got half a truckload of eggs. Fortunately we returned most, but imagine our shock when they carried up the eggs. They just kept on coming. Absolutely amazing," chef Ståle Johansen told NRK.

    By Johansen's own admission, this deluge will result in a spate of omelets, boiled, fried and scrambled eggs, as well as garnish for smoked salmon and sweet cookies for his nation's 109 competitors.

    ​"They can also invite the rest on the sports committee on eggnog," user Erik Strandhus quipped on NRK's Facebook page.

    "Too many cooks spoil the broth," another user chipped in.

    Despite this unexpected torrent of eggs, the Norwegian camp will need a replenishment of its stock when the Olympics are in progress.

    "We get top-ups every four days, but when it comes to eggs, it's easier to buy them from a local store," Johanssen.

    According to Johanssen, the biggest challenge for Olympic chefs is to serve food almost 24 hours a day.

    ​Cross-country skiing is one of the leading sports when it comes to burning calories. A world-class contender may burn over well over 1,000 calories an hour, although the exact figure is dependent on one's body weight, type of terrain and style of skiing, classical or skating. For the sake of comparison, a single large egg contains roughly 72 calories: 17 in the whites and 55 in the yolks. Therefore, the nation's skiing squad alone would have no problem working off the boatload of eggs ordered, had it not been for their strict dietary routine.

    READ ALSO: 'Asthma Alert' Report Raises Questions About Nordic Olympic Prowess

    In the end, 13,500 of the eggs were returned, thus successfully averting an overdose of cholesterol in the Norwegian camp.

    Related:

    'Asthma Alert' Report Raises Questions About Nordic Olympic Prowess
    Tags:
    eggs, 2018 Winter Olympics, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok