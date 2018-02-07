Bobrova and Tarasova Named Russian Team Captains for the Olympics

The Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FFKKR) appointed Ekaterina Bobrova and Evgenya Tarasova national team captains for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

According to the team competition rules, each country assigns two captains of equal status. Bobrova, an Olympic champion, who had been team captain in Sochi as well, performs ice dancing, while Tarasova, an Olympic debutant, is a pair skater.

The team figure skating tournament will take place from February 9 to 12. The full Russian figure skating olympic team roster will be announced on February 8.