Western Media Plan to Accuse Russia of Olympics-Related Cyberattacks – Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that another provocation is being prepared against Moscow with certain powers trying to play up "the Russian threat" motif to the Olympic movement.

"The information war launched against Russia is gaining momentum," the ministry said. "We know that Western media are planning 'stove piping' with the use of pseudo-investigations into the 'Russian trace' in hacker attacks on information resources related to the Winter Olympic Games in the Republic of Korea."

Russia will be accused of attempting to attack the ideals of the Olympic movement, the ministry added, noting there will be no evidence of Moscow's misconduct.

The statement also says that the planned anti-Russia action may involve CIA-linked IT companies.

"It is noteworthy that the 'Russian threat' scenario is being fueled by the states that are building up their own military cyber capacities, illegally detain people and violate human rights," the statement reads, noting that anti-Russian information campaign can result in its orchestrators being affected as it can provoke the rise of extremist groups acting online.

The ministry highlighted that the accusations against Russia look absurd as Moscow has been pushing proposals capable of boosting international information security that could help deal with cyber threats worldwide for over 20 years.