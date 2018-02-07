Register
22:50 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, United States during an operational test at 12:03 a.m., PDT, in this April 26, 2017 handout photo

    US Reportedly Delays ICBM Test Until After Winter Olympics

    © REUTERS/ Michael Peterson/USAF/Handout
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States decided to postpone a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California because of the 2018 Winter Olympics, CBS News reported, citing US officials.

    The decision was made as there are no indications that North Korea is going to carry out a new missile test during a military parade that will be held a day before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the CBS News broadcaster said.

    Last month, US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in agreed to halt joint military exercises during the upcoming Winter Olympics in order to make them more safe and successful. However, North Korea demanded their cancelation.

    READ MORE: US Air Force Seeks New ICBM Launch System for Airborne Command Center

    However, despite the agreement, the US has been boosting its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the latest deploying taking place on February 6, when the Navy sent two guided missile destroyers.

    In its turn, Pyongyang has blamed Washington for bringing its strategic assets to and around the Korean peninsula "under the pretext of the security of the Olympic games."

    The Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang will be held on February 9 — 25. Since the Ancient Greece era, the Olympic Games are regarded as a symbol of peace with the Olympic truce being introduced for the period of competitions.

    Related:

    US Fighters Arrive in S Korea for Drills After Pyongyang's ICBM Launch - Reports
    UN Under-Secretary-General Meets N. Korean Envoy to After Recent ICBM Launch
    Russia Reportedly Plans to Conduct 2 Sarmat ICBM Drop Tests
    Tags:
    ICBM test, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok