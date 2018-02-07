US Reportedly Delays ICBM Test Until After Winter Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States decided to postpone a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California because of the 2018 Winter Olympics, CBS News reported, citing US officials.

The decision was made as there are no indications that North Korea is going to carry out a new missile test during a military parade that will be held a day before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the CBS News broadcaster said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in agreed to halt joint military exercises during the upcoming Winter Olympics in order to make them more safe and successful. However, North Korea demanded their cancelation.

However, despite the agreement, the US has been boosting its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the latest deploying taking place on February 6, when the Navy sent two guided missile destroyers.

In its turn, Pyongyang has blamed Washington for bringing its strategic assets to and around the Korean peninsula "under the pretext of the security of the Olympic games."

The Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang will be held on February 9 — 25. Since the Ancient Greece era, the Olympic Games are regarded as a symbol of peace with the Olympic truce being introduced for the period of competitions.