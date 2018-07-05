Register
16:56 GMT +305 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, center, applauds prior the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018

Croatian President Flies Economy Class to Russia to Cheer Her World Cup Squad

© AP Photo / Darko Bandic
Nizhny Novgorod
Get short URL
353

She stressed her desire to demonstrate that she is a football fan "like everyone else." Croatia's first female president, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, came to Russia to cheer for her national football team at the FIFA World Cup. She eagerly shared her travel experience on social networks, becoming a real star in Russian media.

Grabar-Kitarovic flew economy class to Russia on July 1 and even featured in a joint picture with other passengers onboard the scheduled flight.

The Croatian president arrived just on time for her team’s clash against the Danes in Nizhny Novgorod. Grabar-Kitarovic had earlier received her fan ID for the World Cup 2018 and watched the game not from a luxury stadium suite, but from the stands together with other ordinary football enthusiasts. 

"I wanted to showcase that I am a football fan, like everyone else; I wanted to support the team among other fans in the stands. I put on a shirt with national symbols, whereas the dress code in the VIP zone, which usually presupposes long gowns, wouldn’t have permitted such an outfit," the Russian website Sportbox quoted her as saying.

After the final whistle, which signaled Croatia’s win over Denmark, the former’s head of state entered the team’s changing room to give them a heartfelt hug. She congratulated the footballers and the lead coach on their triumph.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic also took to Twitter to congratulate Russians on a "great play" in their bout against Spain and promised to come to Sochi on July 7, tagging Russian President Vladimir Putin’s English-language account. The Russian presidential press-service has stated that it is yet unclear if Putin will be attending the match.

Croatia will play Russia in a quarter-final match in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on July 7.

Related:

Netizens Ridicule Neymar for Spending a Total of 14 Mins on Ground at World Cup
Ex-Germany Striker Kuranyi Predicts Russia to Beat Croatia in FIFA World Cup
Labour Party Proposes Public Holiday if England Wins 2018 FIFA World Cup
Not Just the World Cup: All-Time Global Heat Records Set Last Week
Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
Tags:
quarterfinal, stadium, cheerleaders, president, football, World Cup 2018, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Spain, Denmark, Russia, Croatia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok