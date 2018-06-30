Reaching Knockout Stage at World Cup Huge Achievement for Denmark - Defender

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Denmark defender Simon Kjaer said on Saturday that his side's progress to the knockout stage was a great achievement.

"I'm pleased and very proud to be Denmark captain at the World Cup and going to the knockout stage, it's so huge. It's going to be after the World Cup that I can digest this. But we shouldn't be satisfied with this result," Kjaer told journalists.

Denmark will face Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday in their Round of 16 match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming match, Denmark head coach Age Hareide stated Saturday that his team must attack more.

"We have a lot of very good players, we are a team, and that is why we have made it this far at the World Cup. Croatia are a skilled team, but you will see what we can do. We will show a different game, if we want to move forward. We must play in defense, but also attack more than in previous matches," Hareide told journalists.

He went on saying that advancing to the Round of 16 was Denmark's greatest achievement and that they now have a chance to "make history". Hareide underlined that all the players were ready for the match, including injured midfielder William Kvist. Kvist sustained the injury in the 35th minute of Saturday's Group C match against Peru after a collision with Jefferson Farfan and was stretchered off the pitch.

"I am not going to tell you who will be named in the starting line-up. But I can say that all players are ready," Hareide told journalists.

He concluded that the showdown between Croatia and Denmark midfielders Luka Modric and Christian Eriksen will be "fascinating to watch."

Denmark finished second in Group C with a total of five points, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time since 2002.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.