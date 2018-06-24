England Crushing Panama 5-0 as Kane, Stones Score Two Goals

The Three Lions recorded a narrow 2-1 victory against Tunisia, while Panama lost 3-0 to Belgium in teams' first FIFA World Cup 2018 matches.

England's captain and forward Harry Kane scored a brace in the 22th minute and in the stoppage time of the match against Panama, with midfielder Jesse Lingard scoring the third goal 14 minutes later.

The first goal in the match was scored by defender John Stones in the 8th minute held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, with him making a double in the 40th minute of the first half.

The Three Lions are preparing for the playoff stage of the tournament as they gained a 2-1 victory against Tunisia in their first World Cup match.

England midfielder Dele Alli, who sustained a minor thigh injury during his team's first match at the World Cup against Tunisia and returned to training on Saturday, will miss the game.

Prior to the match, England head coach Gareth Southgate said on Saturday that the team did not expect surprises from Panama.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW