England Destroys Panama 6-1 as Kane Scores Hat Trick, Secures Spot in Playoffs

The Three Lions scored a total of eight goals in two Group G matches of the tournament.

England has crushed Panama 6-1, with the team's captain and forward Harry Kane scoring a hat trick in the match, securing the team a spot in the playoffs.

Defender John Stones scored a brace in the 8th and the 40th minutes of the match held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. Midfielder Jesse Lingard scored the third goal in the first half of the game.

In its turn, Panama managed to fight back and score its first goal 12 minutes before the end of the second half.

© REUTERS / Carlos Barria Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Panama - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 24, 2018 Panama's Felipe Baloy scores their first goal

The Three Lions are preparing for the playoff stage of the tournament as they gained a 2-1 victory against Tunisia in their first World Cup match.

England midfielder Dele Alli, who sustained a minor thigh injury during his team's first match at the World Cup against Tunisia and returned to training on Saturday, missed the game.

England will meet another leader of its Group G, Belgium, that also scored a total of 8 goals in two matches against Panama and Tunisia of the tournament on June 28.