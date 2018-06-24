World Cup: Building International Bridges and Beer Towers in Nizhny Novgorod

When it comes to the World Cup, culture is not the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about drinking. This particular crew of England fans are taking advantage of Nizhny Novgorod’s sunshine and the endless football to get a few beers in, whilst on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday.

By Maud Start — These lads from Essex are attempting to spark their very own viral trend, which they call #BeerTowers. They’re all hoping that this dangerous game catches on and that eventually they might get a full-blown smartphone sponsorship.

The rules are simple: it’s like Jenga, but instead of wooden blocks, contestants need to sandwich their phones between their pint glasses. Using dexterity and willpower, a tower formed of beer is constructed. So far, the record is seven pints. The building of the Giza pyramids doesn’t seem too wild now, does it?

© Sputnik / Maud Start Beer Towers

© Sputnik / Maud Start Beer Towers

A quick risk assessment reveals that the only danger involved is a loss of beer, and potentially a few broken phones. Why not!

<br>

Within a half-hour, the Essex boys had constructed 12 towers, but it’s hadn’t been long before it all went belly up. In the words of Rob: “We were better when we were sober.”

Whether or not #BeerTowers catches on, this is a big day for England, as they go head to head against Panama. Maybe it’s the breakfast beer goggles, but these fans don’t appear nervous at all!