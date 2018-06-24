Jose Mourinho Shares His Outlook on Upcoming England-Panama Match (VIDEO)

England is to face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod today at 15:00 Moscow time (12:00 GMT). Manchester United's head coach stated that the British team would be waiting for this match "not for the good reasons, but for the bad" ones.

The Three Lions managed to grit out a narrow victory 2-1 victory against Tunisia, while Panama lost 3-0 to Belgium in its first World Cup match on Monday. The England-Tunisia match was the most-viewed TV broadcast of the year in the UK, having gathered more viewers than the recent royal wedding.

Speaking about the upcoming match, Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho expressed his confidence that England would win the game, explaining that the country "has to."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.