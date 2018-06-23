England Midfielder Alli to Resume Training With Squad on Saturday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - England midfielder Dele Alli will be back to the team's training on Saturday, but is likely to miss his team's World Cup match against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

"Good morning from Spartak Zelenogorsk! [Dele] Alli will take part fully in today's training session, but it's believed he is unlikely to start against Panama on Sunday," official team reporter Laure James wrote on her Twitter account.

The Nerf rocket is proving one of the #ENG squad's favourite pieces of warm-up kit… @trippier2 its appointed custodian… or he's just sent to get it back! 4#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/wKPvNTOrkW — Laure James, FIFA (@FIFAWorldCupENG) June 23, 2018

Alli is recovering from a minor thigh injury, which he sustained during England's 2-1 victory against Tunisia on Monday.

The team currently sits second in Group G behind Belgium, who beat Panama 3-0 in the group's first match, on goal difference.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.