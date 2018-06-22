Croatia Defender Lovren Says Messi World's Best But Not Unstoppable

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Croatia defender Dejan Lovren said on Thursday that his team played excellent defensively against Argentina and their captain and FC Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi.

"I am happy. [This win] is a great result for the team and the entire country. I believed from the very beginning that we can win. The entire team was excellent in defense, while we also managed to create chances. Of course, we studied Messi, he is one of the best players in the world, but even he can be stopped. We had a plan against Argentina’s team and not only Messi," Lovren told journalists.

Croatia defeated Argentina 3-0 in their second Group D match in Nizhny Novgorod. A stunning second-half performance saw Ante Redic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakatic score for the Croats, which booked their place in the round of 16.

Croatia, who are top of their group with six points, will face their last group stage opponent Iceland on June 26 in Rostov-on-Don.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.