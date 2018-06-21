Twitter Shocked as Messi Can’t Save Argentina From Crushing Defeat by Croatia

Ante Rebic scored the first goal in the second half thanks to a mistake by Argentinian goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero. The second goal was scored by Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The third goal was scored by midfielder Ivan Rakitic, in the closing minutes of the game, adding insult to injury.
It's this all over again with Argentina #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/GB6L0Mat12— David Wells (@wells_dj) 21 июня 2018 г.
#ARGCRO Argentina right now. pic.twitter.com/BIq8b1lXsN— Bonga (@BongaMene) 21 июня 2018 г.
Lionel Messi, who missed a penalty kick last week, resulting in a 1-1 draw with Iceland, has become the primary target of netizens.
Looking for Messi throughout the match… #ARGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ntin90BcCM— ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) 21 июня 2018 г.
Look Messi, try harder.. Good luck #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/FAmvKx4UoH— i love Zayn (@musicsdeath1) 21 июня 2018 г.
The pressure on Messi right now #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/pajxrsq9CQ— ♚ Turn Up Gang 🇿🇦 (@Twistar_SA) 21 июня 2018 г.
He knew… #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/zHjHPOPs6A— Captain Guardiola ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) 21 июня 2018 г.
A certain amount of jokes focused on Messi's nickname "Goat," shortened from "Greatest [player] of all time."
Messi this #WorldCup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/BOAe5BbOCK— 8200 (@KhabZadeh) 21 июня 2018 г.
Some were born great, others were born shepherds.:) #GOAT #CR7 #Messi #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/6FTs5023pt— Cheikh Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) 21 июня 2018 г.
The retired Argentine midfielder and current chairman of Belorussian club Dynamo Brest, Diego Maradona, was also present at the game, and many Twitter users kept a close eye on the former star.
#ARGCRO sure #Maradona wants to jump from balcony watching his team's performance #WorldCup #CRO pic.twitter.com/FnVMuMihhO— تسنیم (@tanzil_taz) 21 июня 2018 г.
Maradona actually having to be held up so he doesn't fall off the balcony 😍😍#WorldCup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/iffThvCZfi— Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) 21 июня 2018 г.
I bet memes creators are thanking to those #Maradona moments.— Shuvo Rashid (@ShuvoR_) 21 июня 2018 г.
Not sure why he needs two watches tho. #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/cAkkBT78RB
And yes, Maradona/Messi jokes were inevitable.
Diego Maradona when he sees Lionel Messi tonight #ARGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jUP03jGSn8— —CR7 PAAJI- (@Kakarla07) 21 июня 2018 г.
