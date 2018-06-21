Twitter Shocked as Messi Can’t Save Argentina From Crushing Defeat by Croatia

The Croatian National Team destroyed Argentina Thursday with a 3-0 shutout victory in their World Cup match in Nizhniy Novgorod, and Argentine forward Lionel Messi couldn’t do anything to stop it - which, of course, did not go unnoticed by folks on social media.

Ante Rebic scored the first goal in the second half thanks to a mistake by Argentinian goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero. The second goal was scored by Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The third goal was scored by midfielder Ivan Rakitic, in the closing minutes of the game, adding insult to injury.

​Lionel Messi, who missed a penalty kick last week, resulting in a 1-1 draw with Iceland, has become the primary target of netizens.

​A certain amount of jokes focused on Messi's nickname "Goat," shortened from "Greatest [player] of all time."

​The retired Argentine midfielder and current chairman of Belorussian club Dynamo Brest, Diego Maradona, was also present at the game, and many Twitter users kept a close eye on the former star.

Maradona actually having to be held up so he doesn't fall off the balcony

I bet memes creators are thanking to those #Maradona moments.



Not sure why he needs two watches tho.

​And yes, Maradona/Messi jokes were inevitable.