All Eyes on Messi: Argentina vs Croatia Match Kicks Off

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and forward Sergio Aguero will start for their side against Croatia, FIFA announced on the World Cup's official Twitter on Thursday. As three teams have already made it to the play-off stage of the World Cup, the match between Argentina and Croatia is expected to decide the fate of Group D.
During their first matches at the World Cup in Russia, Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0, while Argentina had a 1-1 draw with Iceland. The Group D match will be played at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium later on Thursday.
Game 4 of 5. The one I’ve been anticipating the most. Croatia v Argentina. Hoping for a big win by Hrvatska. #FIFAWorldCup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/E5OL1rUS3O— Jordan Huhta (@JordanHuhta) June 21, 2018
Argentina's starting XI:
Goalkeeper: Willy Caballero;
Defenders: Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico;
Midfielders: Eduardo Salvio, Javier Mascherano, Enzo Perez, Marcos Acuna;
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Maximiliano Meza.
Argentina XI to face Croatia in 20 minutes.— Football Tips (@footballtips) June 21, 2018
Again, Dybala is not in the starting roster. #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/d0BbhquOkU
