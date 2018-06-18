Captain Granqvist: Issue of Sweden Allegedly Spying on S Korea 'Over The Top'

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Sweden defender and captain Andreas Granqvist said Monday that the whole issue of Sweden allegedly spying on South Korea was "over the top."

"This issue of the alleged espionage [in regards to South Korea] is over the top. Of course, there is a scout [Lasse Jacobsson], who keeps his eye on our opponents, someone went somewhere by mistake… We knew well what team it was and how they played," Granqvist told journalists.

Media reported earlier that scout Lasse Jacobsson spied on South Korea, Sweden's World Cup Group F rivals, during their closed training session in Austria. He is alleged to have watched them from the roof of the house that he had rented for that purpose.

READ MORE: Football Fans Get Tattoos Commemorating FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson has since apologized for the misunderstanding and said that Jacobsson did not know that the training session was closed.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev Switzerland Hold Brazil to 1-1 Draw in Team's First Match at FIFA World Cup

Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0 in Nizhny Novgorod earlier on Monday through Granqvist's perfectly executed spot kick. Granqvist was later named man of the match.

Sweden will take on defending champions Germany and Mexico on Saturday and June 27 respectively.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.