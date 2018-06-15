Nizhny Novgorod Mayor: FIFA World Cup to Boost the City’s Sports Development

As Vladimir Panov, the mayor of Nizhny Novgorod, said in a local press center, the city is expecting a sports boom.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup will boost Nizhny Novgorod’s sports development in two ways: the construction of local infrastructure to promote a healthy lifestyle and the development of major sports facilities,” Vladimir Panov said.

He thinks that the new Nizhny Novgorod Stadium will certainly boost football development in the city.

According to Panov, he plans to attend all the matches held in Nizhny Novgorod.

“But whatever match I watch, I'm rooting for our team,” he added.

The first match scheduled for June 18 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is between Sweden and Korea.