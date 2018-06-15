Nizhny Novgorod Mayor: FIFA World Cup to Boost the City’s Sports Development

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup will boost Nizhny Novgorod’s sports development in two ways: the construction of local infrastructure to promote a healthy lifestyle and the development of major sports facilities,” Vladimir Panov said.
According to Panov, he plans to attend all the matches held in Nizhny Novgorod.
“But whatever match I watch, I'm rooting for our team,” he added.
The first match scheduled for June 18 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is between Sweden and Korea.
