Uruguayan Team to Arrive at World Cup Base in Nizhny Novgorod by June 9

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Russia), (Sputnik) - The Uruguayan national football team will arrive at its FIFA World Cup base in the suburbs of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, one of the 11 host cities for the tournament, by June 9, the acting deputy governor of the region said Saturday.

"As you know, one of the sports bases called Borskaya was chosen by the Uruguayan team, which plans to come already and deploy its team on the territory of this base already on June 9," Dmitry Svatkovsky said.

The base camp in the town of Bor is located just northeast of Nizhny Novgorod.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Apart from Nizhny Novgorod, matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.

