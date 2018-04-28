Uruguayan Team to Arrive at World Cup Base in Nizhny Novgorod by June 9

"As you know, one of the sports bases called Borskaya was chosen by the Uruguayan team, which plans to come already and deploy its team on the territory of this base already on June 9," Dmitry Svatkovsky said.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Apart from Nizhny Novgorod, matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.
READ MORE: Some 130 Direct Flights to Transport Foreign World Cup Fans to Nizhny Novgorod
All comments
Show new comments (0)