Register
11:40 GMT06 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former British prime minister Tony Blair gives a speech on Brexit at the Institute for Government in central London, on Monday 2 September 2019.

    Europe, NATO Need Better Defence as US Steps Back From Afghanistan, Ex-UK PM Tony Blair Says

    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    News
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/53/1079225399_0:303:3078:2035_1200x675_80_0_0_c0be234ba2db353cf8f80b69e76bf9b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202109061083806151-europe-nato-need-better-defence-as-us-steps-back-from-afghanistan-ex-uk-pm-tony-blair-says/

    The former UK Prime Minister, who – together with the then US President George W Bush - was behind the military action in Iraq in 2003, has likened Islamism to revolutionary communism and said it had to be confronted by tackling the ideology via tougher security measures.

    Tony Blair appeared at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

    He spoke about the roots of Islamist extremism, focusing on the present situation in Afghanistan. Blair said that radical Islam is a first-order threat to international security with consequences akin to those of 9/11.   

    "Is Islamism a problem, or only its manifestation in violent extremism? Is it akin to Revolutionary Communism and must be countered by a combination of security and ideological measures over the long term; or is that to overstate it, overestimate it and thus perversely, as some would argue by the interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq, to elevate its appeal rather than diminish it?" Blair asked. 

    The leading powers should unite, including Russia and China, to counter the extremist ideology, Blair concluded.

    “Our best allies are to be found in the many Muslim countries, including in the Middle East desperate to retake their religion from extremism,” Blair said.

    The end of the 20-year US intervention in Afghanistan reflected the present “overwhelming political constraint on military interventions” and an aversion to casualties among their armed forces.

    ​Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, argued, however, that “if the enemy we’re fighting knows that the more casualties they inflict, the more our political will to fight erodes, then the incentive structure is plain.”

    The former UK PM appeared confident that the “remaking” of Afghanistan – like other countries “from which terrorist threats can arise” - by the West didn’t fail “because the people didn’t want the country remade.”

    “For sure we could have remade better, but Afghans didn’t choose the Taliban makeover,” he added.  

    With the US out of the picture in Afghanistan, there is now a need for Europe and NATO to defend itself more effectively, argued Blair. He compared the situation with the end of the Kosovo war when in 1999 he initiated a military partnership with France designed to handle future international crises independently of the United States.

    “After Kosovo, I initiated European Defence with France. I did this precisely because I realised that without the USA, and President Clinton's commitment, we could never have resolved the crisis. And today the Balkans... can aspire to a peaceful future hopefully within Europe. Yet the crisis was on Europe's doorstep not America's.”

    Blair further asked: “How do Europe and NATO develop the capability to act when America is unwilling?”

    Although he offered no solution, Blair said he was alarmed by “the sense the West lacks the capacity to formulate strategy".

    “Maybe my generation of leaders were naïve in thinking countries could be 'remade'. Or maybe the 'remaking' needed to last longer. But we should never forget, as we see the women of Afghanistan in the media... now fleeing for fear of their lives, that our values are still those that free people choose. Recovering confidence in our values and in their universal application is a necessary part of ensuring we stand up for them and are prepared to defend them,” he ended.
    Tags:
    Tony Blair, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    20 Years Later
    20 Years Later
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse