EU Proposes Discussing With Russia Possibility of Connecting to COVID Certificate System

The diplomat said that Moscow and Brussels should make efforts to resolve the issue of vaccination certificates to facilitate the movement of people.
The EU proposed to hold discussions on the matter, and if they turn out successful, then Russian tourists will face fewer problems, Ederer added.
From 1 July, the bloc introduced three types of documents - vaccination passport, test certificate, and recovery certificate. It is supposed to allow travel between EU member states, but some are still hesitant to use the common platform.
"Member States shall refrain from imposing additional travel restrictions on the holders of an EU Digital Covid Certificate unless they are necessary and proportionate to safeguard public health", the commission said in a statement on 14 June.
Brussels and Moscow also need to discuss vaccine recognition because Russia has already approved four medications - none of which have been approved by the EU.
