Register
11:08 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    brain

    Optogenetics Gives Hope to Scientists Studying Brain Mechanism in Humans

    © CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083080286_0:26:1920:1106_1200x675_80_0_0_4fd6fc954bc04300c5d855a2fb27a801.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202106211083196784-optogenetics-gives-hope-to-scientists-studying-brain-mechanism-in-humans/

    Optogenetics, the technique of controlling neurons with light, may soon help scientists understand the mechanism of the human brain. Some researchers believe that the technique has the potential to cure blindness.

    Studying brain cells while controlling nerve cells with light is emerging as a new aid for brain scientists. The method, which is called optogenetics, is a biological technique that involves the use of light to control neurons that have been genetically modified to express light-sensitive ion channels.

    In less than two decades, optogenetics has led to insights like how memories are stored, what creates perceptions, and what goes wrong in the brain during depression and addiction.

    Last month, this technique was for the first time used to give a blind man some limited vision. The 58-year-old man has a genetic disease called retinitis pigmentosa, which causes light-gathering cells in the retina to die. Prior to the treatment, the man could detect some light, but couldn’t see motion or pick out objects. Now he can see and count objects and even reported being able to see the white stripes of the zebra crossing.

    Artist’s impression of merging neutron stars
    © CC BY 4.0 / ESO/L. Calçada/M. Kornmesser / Artist’s impression of merging neutron stars
    Birth of Rare Magnetar Possibly Spotted Due to Blinding Flash 5.5 Billion Light-Years Away
    In 2002, scientists noticed for the first time that cells of the algal species Chlamydomonas reinhardtii have proteins that can sense light. After several early discoveries, the algae’s light sensors were adopted for use in numerous brain research areas.

    "So far, optogenetics research has taken place mostly in mice. But insights into more complex brains, including those of primates, may soon be found. We are definitely on the cusp of revealing some fascinating principles of the primate brain, such as how the brain transforms signals from the eyes into perceptions", Yasmine El-Shamayleh of Columbia University told the media.

    Early signs of the potential of optogenetics reportedly emerged in 2004. Neuroscientist Ed Boyden was in a lab at Stanford checking on a dish of neurons that possessed a gene for an algal light sensor called channelrhodopsin-2. Boyden flashed blue light on the cells to see if they fired signals, and to his amazement, the very first cell he checked responded to the light with some spontaneous action.

    Scientists have used optogenetics to make mice fight, mate, and eat, and even given blind mice sight.

    This development has led to ongoing clinical trials in humans. Earlier this year, Sheila Nirenberg, a neuroscientist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and founder of Bionic Sight, a company that is also using optogenetics to treat blindness, informed the media that blind people in her clinical trial could see light and motion after treatment.

    "The results are preliminary. A full report from the clinical trial may be a year or more away", Nirenberg's company said in a press statement.

    Related:

    Psychedelic Drugs Could Effectively ‘Reset’ Human Brain, Researchers Assume
    Strange New Brain Disease Leaves Doctors in Canada Scratching Their Heads
    Tags:
    brain, scientists, blindness
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse