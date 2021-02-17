Register
02:21 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump answers questions with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington.

    ‘Unsmiling Political Hack’: Trump Unleashes Wrath on McConnell, Calls for New GOP Leadership

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    231
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105829/02/1058290244_0:290:3687:2363_1200x675_80_0_0_3376aa9c68fbb21eca831a0a92ad88ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202102171082099071-unsmiling-political-hack-trump-unleashes-wrath-on-mcconnell-calls-for-new-gop-leadership/

    Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted in favor of acquitting former US President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, but was quick to lambast Trump while speaking on the Senate floor, noting the former commander-in-chief was “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly insurrection.

    Trump released a scathing personal attack against McConnell on Tuesday that blasted the Kentucky lawmaker as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who is unfit to lead the Republican Party.

    In the statement, which was released through the Save America political action committee, Trump largely blamed McConnell for the party’s 2020 losses in the Senate, claiming the Senate official “did nothing” as Democrats gained control of the congressional chamber.

    “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” reads the lengthy statement. “McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.”

    “The Democrats and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle - they’ve never had it so good - and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or [US President Joe] Biden’s America Last,” the release continued.

    “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our country.”

    Both Trump and McConnell initially found themselves at odds after the Kentucky official called on his colleagues to vote to certify the 2020 election results while the former president continued to voice voter fraud claims. Trump noted in his statement that he would back primary rivals against McConnell “where necessary and appropriate.”

    The statement has largely highlighted the growing rift within the Republican Party over Trump after 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching the former president, as another seven lawmakers in the Senate voted to convict. Speculation has remained high that Trump’s since-diminished alliance with McConnell may prompt the party to splinter.

    Trump’s statement came as McConnell wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal on Monday in which he defended his acquittal decision while also blasting Trump for “unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world’s largest megaphone.”

    Related:

    McConnell Proposes 2-Week Window for Trump to Prepare Impeachment Defense
    McConnell Pans Biden's 'Big Steps in Wrong Direction', Warns Over 'Failed Approach' to Immigration
    Top Republican Mitch McConnell Reportedly Set to Vote to Acquit Trump in Impeachment Trial
    Republican Leader McConnell Blames Trump for Capitol Protest After Voting to Acquit Him
    Lindsey Graham Slams Mitch McConnell for 'Putting a Load on Republicans' Back' With Anti-Trump Rant
    Tags:
    impeachment, GOP, Republican, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse