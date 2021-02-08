Amber 'Severe' Weather Alert Issued For South East England, Resulting From Storm Darcy

Various parts of the UK should expect travel disruptions, loss of power and "bitter" cold weather, as a result of a storm that has made its way from Eastern Europe, the Meteorological Office has reported.

An Amber "severe" snow and ice weather warning has been issued for South East England by the Met Office, as Storm Darcy brings cold winds and snow across the region.

"Cold air emanating from Russia and Eastern Europe is moving across the UK", the official weather service reported, bringing with it "risk of significant snow accumulations to parts of Eastern England and Scotland".

​The Amber warning, which extends from 6am to 2pm GMT, cautions that travel delays are likely along with cancellations in rail and air travel. The Met also advise that power cuts are also likely, along with cuts to services including mobile phone coverage. Snow is expected to continue to fall in the South East of England, impacting areas like Sheffield, Lincoln and Nottingham in particular, with "further snow showers" expected in other parts of the country.

​People have already taken to social media to post examples of the impact of snow and ice in their respective areas:

​A less severe Yellow warning has also been issued from London all the way passed Glasgow to the top of Scotland.

​“The UK is in for a notably cold and snowy period over the next week, with very cold air in place over the whole of the UK", Paul Gundersen, the Met Office's Chief Meteorologist said.