Register
11:12 GMT26 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

    Netizens Buzz as Hillary Clinton's Studio Entitled to Make Series on Kurdish Women Fighters in Syria

    © AP Photo
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081171659_0:0:2811:1582_1200x675_80_0_0_5a96e64c1a18c2733f427c5d07a4901d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202101261081883495-netizens-buzz-as-hillary-clintons-studio-entitled-to-make-series-on-kurdish-women-fighters-in-syria/

    The recently set-up production studio may soon come up with a series or feature films dedicated to female Kurds as not only a separate fighting force on the ground, but a group striving to promote their clear-cut political goals. However, potential viewers are shrugging their shoulders in scepticism and apparent disbelief.

    HiddenLight Productions, a new production enterprise started by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea, Roma Khanna, as well as UK production company Sundog's Sam Branson and Johnny Webb, has acquired the series adaptation rights to the currently best-selling story "The Daughters of Kobani" by author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon.

    "The Daughters of Kobani is an extraordinary account of brave, defiant women fighting for justice and equality. We created HiddenLight to celebrate heroes – sung and unsung alike – whose courage is too often overlooked, and we could not be more thrilled to bring this inspiring story to viewers around the world", commented co-founder Hillary Rodham Clinton.

    Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. as they arrive for a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Here We Go Again: Hillary Clinton, Pelosi Allege Trump Orchestrated Capitol Riot on Putin's Orders

    There has, however, been a great deal of scepticism online since the news was first reported.

    "Hey @HillaryClinton. I really hope that the opening title scroll of your new tv show about the Kurds includes a healthy dose of contextual information! maybe include the time that we supported Iraq in their genocide in 1988!", one posted, with another having thir own questions to ask demonstrating their disbelief:

    "Is she going to include the parts about how her State Department armed and trained the jihadist groups that terrorise these women and their communities, or her husband's support for Turkey's atrocities against Kurds in the 1990s?"

    Others appeared no less sceptical:

    ..... with some even suggesting the Kurdish issue is now well publicised and the Clintons are merely set to cash in on this.

    "I think she's just taking advantage of the Kurds because during past years we have become extremely popular and loved. So what subject could be better than Kurds for a show?", one suggested.

    Based on hundreds of hours of interview and on-the-ground reporting, "The Daughters of Kobani" portrays the glorious headway of Kurdish female fighters who took on Daesh in northern Syria in a bid not solely to defeat their adversaries on the battlefield but also spread their own political vision, attain gender equality, and take revenge on "the men who bought and sold women" by fighting them "house by house, street by street, city by city", Penguin Random House said describing the source material.

    Along the way, the depicted Kurdish women managed to win respect, and overwhelming military support alike, of US Special Operations Forces.

    The book will be published by Penguin Press on 16 February. Launched in December of last year, HiddenLight Productions is a global studio intent on creating documentary, unscripted, and scripted entertainment for TV, film, and digital.

    Its first project is called "Gutsy Women" and it's a straight-to-series order for Apple TV+ inspired by the "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage and Resilience" penned by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

    Related:

    Twitter Roasts Chelsea Clinton After ‘Preposterous’ Post About Son's Joe Biden Comments
    Video: Bill Clinton Appears to Nod off During Biden’s Inauguration Speech
    Why Clinton & Pelosi's Plan to Blame Russia for US Capitol Riots Will Never Fly
    Tags:
    Syria, Kurds, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Franklin D. Roosevelt is shown at his desk at the White House, 27 May 1933.
    Heart and Brain of the White House: The Oval Office Through the Ages
    Unfriended
    Unfriended
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse