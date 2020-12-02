Register
03:49 GMT02 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This image was created by Fu Yu, a political computer graphic artist known online as Qilin.

    'Effort to Protect Mankind': Alleged Chinese Artist of Doctored Aussie Soldier Pic Explains Himself

    Twitter: Lijian Zhao
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081330808_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_2365392a7b65e91f286093d2fc38a28f.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202012021081330858-effort-to-protect-mankind-alleged-chinese-artist-of-doctored-aussie-soldier-pic-explains-himself/

    The exchange between Australia and China over Beijing's fake image showing an Australian soldier smiling while slitting the throat of an Afghan child comes amid another scandal, with an alleged photo of an unidentified ADF special forces soldier in a bar, drinking a beer from the prosthetic leg of a dead Taliban fighter.

    A Chinese graphic artist claimed to have been behind the fake image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child is taunting the Australian Prime Minister, stating that he would make another piece in response to being "scolded".

    Fu Yu, also is known as Qilin, reportedly created the manipulated image to criticize Australia over the damning Brereton war crimes inquiry, whose military recently released a shocking report describing war crimes by elite troops, reports ABC News AU. 

    The Brereton investigation looked into alleged war crimes committed by Australian SAS forces and found there was "credible information" to suggest they had murdered at least 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners, including children.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted the doctored image on Monday, prompting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to call it “truly repugnant” and demand it be removed and Beijing issue an apology.

    Fu reacted to Morrison in a video shared by Chinese media on microblog site Weibo, the Australian news outlet reported.

    Fu described himself as a "wolf-warrior artist", echoing Beijing's aggressive diplomacy in recent years.

    “I get scolded by this Australian person called Morrison, and he demands my apology,” said Fu, who identified himself as the owner of Beijing Wuhe Culture and Creativity Company.

    “I feel sympathetic for him and fully understand Morrison’s feelings right now,” he added in what was reported to have been a sarcastic response, adding, "But I would advise Morrison to face reality, and put his attention and effort on his domestic affairs."

    This image was created by Fu Yu, a political computer graphic artist known online as Qilin.
    Twitter: Lijian Zhao
    This image was created by Fu Yu, a political computer graphic artist known online as Qilin.

    Fu’s Monday posts garnered over 1 million views by over 700,000 followers on Weibo.

    "I created this CG illustration based on my anger and shuddering. The artwork was simply created out of a sense of humanitarianism," Fu reportedly wrote for the Chinese state-owned media outlet Global Times.
    Mr. Fu's artwork has echoed China's aggressive diplomacy style in recent years.
    Weibo: Wuheqilin
    Mr. Fu's artwork has echoed China's aggressive diplomacy style in recent years.
    "What I have produced looks like an absurd scene, but it is something that really happened somewhere in this world," he suggested, adding, "I hope that more people will see this painting and pay attention to this real tragedy."

    Fu said he used an Australian flag to cover some of the depictions of bodies of Afghanistan civilians behind the soldier, which contrasted with a small sheep in the boy's arms.

    "What I have produced looks like an absurd scene, but it is something that really happened somewhere in this world," Fu was reported to have stated.

    ABC AU reports that Fu urged the Australian prime minister to "make sure his government's military force becomes more disciplined to avoid any similar international tragedy", describing his own work as an "effort to protect mankind".

    "He should put less effort on pressuring and condemning a fact-based artwork and an artist who is ordinary and from a foreign country," Fu reportedly stated.  

    "If I have energy tonight, I can make another artwork as my response."

    Related:

    Just Another Day in Florida: Gargantuan Gator Spotted Strolling Around Golf Course - Videos
    Photo: ‘Sure to Get Laughs’: Company Sells Window Stickers of NY Governor Watching You This Holiday
    French Couple Finds Carrier Pigeon Capsule With Message From WWI German Soldier
    Server Fired After Posting Viral Video of Maskless Nebraska Governor During Election Day Party
    US Census Bureau Reports Record Low Marriage Rate, Fewest Divorces in 50 Years in 2019
    Photos: 2,400 Vintage Images From NASA’s Space Race Era Go Up For Auction
    Tags:
    art, Afghanistan, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse