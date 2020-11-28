Register
20:05 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Tony Hsieh, CEO of online retailer Zappos, takes part in a panel discussion entitled Why Wait for Washington? How States Can Create Jobs and Economic Growth at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

    Tech Entrepreneur And Retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh Dies in Connecticut Mansion Blaze

    Danny Moloshok
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081305579_0:101:3010:1793_1200x675_80_0_0_224303a81340c64dee8cafaead2221e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202011281081305551-tech-entrepreneur-and-retired-zappos-ceo-tony-hsieh-dies-in-connecticut-mansion-blaze/

    Tony Hsieh joined Zappos - then called ShoeSite.com - back in 1999, when it was a small online shoe store before transforming the company into an internet giant, which was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion Hsieh only stepped down as CEO of Zappos earlier this year with an estimated $840 million fortune.

    Tony Hsieh, the high-profile former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died at the age of 46, media reported citing a statement from DTP Companies, an investment firm he founded. 

    The businessman - who amassed a fortune of $840 million - died following a house fire in Connecticut, where he was visiting friends.  

    The blaze broke out inside a waterfront mansion in the town of New London in the early hours of November 18, according to GeekWire.

    Hsieh, who was born in Illinois and was the son of Taiwanese immigrants, studied at Harvard University before he joined online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos - then called ShoeSite.com - in 1999. 

    As CEO, he helped transform the fledgling internet start-up into a billion-dollar business. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh remained with the company until his retirement earlier this year. 

    He went on to found DTP in 2012. The company has acquired 45 acres of real estate in Vegas and invested $350 million in everything from real estate developments and small businesses to startups and health care, according to its website.

    “With a heavy and devastated heart, we regret to inform you that Tony Hsieh passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family,” DTP spokeswoman Megan Fazio said in a statement, TechCrunch reported. “Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world.”

    Despite his millions, Hsieh lived in a humble Airstream trailer in downtown Las Vegas.  

    Back in 2014, he transformed a parking lot in the city into a 'micro-living oasis', made up of around 30 trailers.  As of 2020, he was still living in the tiny trailer. 

    A wave of other tributes to Hsieh poured out on social media. 

    Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang posted Saturday morning: 'I am stunned. Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. 

    'His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas - and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed.' 

    ​Skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk added, “Tony Hsieh was a visionary. He was generous with his time and willing to share his invaluable expertise with anyone.”

    ​“A truly original thinker, a brilliant entrepreneur, and a kind-hearted and generous friend to so many,” tweeted entrepreneur Max Levchin.

     

     

    Tags:
    shoes, e-commerce, internet, entrepreneur
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse