Ayanna Pressley To Attend New Hampshire Events, Becomes First 'Squad' Member to Campaign for Biden

The "Squad” is made up of four progressive Democrats - Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. President Donald Trump has previously referred to them as "Wack Jobs", "The Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse" and the "reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle".

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is to stump for Joe Biden in New Hampshire on Thursday, making her as the first “Squad” member to officially campaign for the Democratic presidential nominee.

She will visit Durham for a meet-and-greet with University of New Hampshire students before heading to Portsmouth for a get-out-the-vote event, according to local station WMUR.

Pressley will "discuss the issues that are at stake for women in the 2020 election, from access to affordable health care to protecting reproductive rights," representatives for the New Hampshire Democratic Party told the outlet.

“I consider [Biden] to be a dedicated and compassionate public servant and I’m doing everything I can in these last seven or eight days to ensure that he is elected,” Pressley told the Dorchester Reporter.

Pressley was the only Squad member not to endorse Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, campaigning instead for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Four electoral votes are up for grabs in the swing state, which Hillary Clinton claimed in 2016, and which is currently leaning towards Biden, according to the latest polls.

President Trump held a rally in Manchester on Sunday while Sanders and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar have visited the state to drum up support for Biden.

THANK YOU NEW HAMPSHIRE!https://t.co/XEoCm4v1M5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020

​