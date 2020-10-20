Chris Pratt in Hot Water Again With Marvel Fans After Skipping Out on Starry Joe Biden Fundraiser

Most Hollywood celebrities are Democrats but there is a small list of Hollywood heavyweights that lean to the right, including: Sylvester Stallone, Vince Vaughn, Adam Sandler and Jessica Simpson. Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress Melissa Joan Hart is also openly Republican.

Hollywood charmer and Marvel star Chris Pratt is in hot water again with the woke brigade, this time due to his absence from the list of attendees for an upcoming virtual fundraiser in support of Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

To make matters worse for Pratt, the 20 October event the actor appears set to snub, titled "Voters Assemble" is being hosted by his fellow Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-stars with Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris also slated to put in an appearance.

The event feature a quiz and Q&A hosted by Avengers directors The Russo Brothers as well as a starry line-up of cast members including Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).

The event is virtual and open to anyone who is prepared to donate to the the Joe Biden Victory Fund, the stated aim of which is to “elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot.”

It seems that the Avengers liberal fanbase is singling out Pratt for particular attention given that other Avengers stars appear to have similarly failed to positively RSVP. Notable absentees look set to include Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch).

But this is not the first time that Pratt has been accused of harboring right-wing views. Last year, Pratt happily posed in a T shirt with with so-called Gadsden flag – a coiled snake with the caption “Don’t tread on me” – which some associate with right-wing groups and the pro-gun movement.

Pratt, who is also well known for Christian views and fasting habits, was last year called out by actor Ellen Page over his membership of the Hillsong church, which is also attended by Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, over its alleged anti-LGBTQ agenda.

The social media crowd were quick to attack Pratt for not attending the Biden fundraiser.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

remember chris pratt is a trump supporter and a part of anti- lgbtq + church....stan chris evans for clear skin pic.twitter.com/209uvdlQxm — rach (@steebevans) October 19, 2020

Others were quick to defend Pratt and called on his fans to have a sense of proportion.

Chris Pratt being a Trump supporter is pure speculation and everyone decides to vigorously shit on him?? like how is that okay to you??? pic.twitter.com/MzyQfcaNUv — Zion Thomas (@Zion30784113) October 19, 2020