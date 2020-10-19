Register
21:53 GMT19 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance

    Britain Will Have to 'Learn to Live With the Virus', Says UK Government's Chief Scientific Advisor

    EDDIE MULHOLLAND
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080820164_0:0:3077:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_422474366fd2f4b6ed0a4d3b96bd0ea2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202010191080819940-britain-will-have-to-learn-to-live-with-the-virus-says-uk-governments-chief-scientific-advisor/

    Researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, with more than 170 candidate vaccines now tracked by the World Health Organization (WHO). Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within 12 to 18 months.

    A vaccine is unlikely to eradicate coronavirus, with the disease instead likely to become endemic in Britain, UK government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned. 

    Vallance said the "notion of eliminating Covid is not right", adding that people would have to learn to live with the virus.

    The scientist also noted that only one human disease had ever been eradicated – smallpox – and that required a highly effective vaccine.

    Vallance said that before the coronavirus pandemic, it had never taken less than about five years to develop a vaccine from scratch, with an average time of 10 years, but that new vaccine technologies had helped to significantly reduce that timeframe.

    Vallance also noted that, while a number of vaccines had been shown to trigger antibodies, there was still a long way to go before one was widely available in the UK.

    The pandemic has seen scientific teams from across the world racing to produce a vaccine. A Russian vaccine, known as Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, has successfully completed stage 2 trials and is currently undergoing Stage 3 clinical trials in India, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.

    But giving evidence to the joint Commons and Lords national security strategy committee, Sir Patrick said that even if a UK vaccine was available in the spring of 2021, it would not wipe out the virus entirely.

    "We can't be certain, but I think it's unlikely we will end up with a truly sterilising vaccine, something that completely stops infection, and it's likely this disease will circulate and be endemic. "Clearly as management becomes better and you get vaccination, that would decrease the chance of infection and severity of disease, and this starts to look more like annual flu than anything else and that may be the direction we end up going.

    Sir Patrick also told the committee that more testing was still needed and experts had been left "blind" by the lack of surveillance early on in the pandemic.

    He said it was important to find asymptomatic people who had the virus and who may be inadvertently infecting others, adding: "A high proportion are asymptomatic. It is a little unclear still exactly what that proportion is – it may be something around 60 percent or so overall.

    Vallance said that he would like to be able to test far more.  He said: "The more you can get out there and test across age groups, and particularly in areas like care homes and hospital settings, the better.

    "We were flying blind for quite a long time because we didn't have data and therefore you can't make decisions with data." and for being

    The UK's test and trace system has been heavily criticised in a recent University of Sussex study that analysed similar systems in Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Spain and South Korea as well as for losing data showing increases in rates of infection.

    The UK has seen 741,212 confirmed COVID infections as of 19 October, an increase of 18,804 on the previous day, with a total of 43,726 deaths, according to UK government data.

    Tags:
    Sputnik V, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse