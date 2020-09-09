Register
14:23 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    There's Strong Evidence that Assange's Prosecution is 'Politically Motivated', Defence Expert Says

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080407322_0:508:2737:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_d5e588c0d68ba0219c02ad94cb85dc19.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202009091080407451-theres-strong-evidence-that-assanges-prosecution-is-politically-motivated-defence-expert-says/

    Julian Assange appears to be subject to the "full wrath of government" as a result of his political opinions and actions, further to decisions being taken at "the highest levels of government" Professor Paul Rogers told a London court while giving expert testimony.

    Professor Paul Rogers, emeritus professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University, told the court at the Old Bailey on Wednesday that WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has strong political views and that his prosecution does appear to be politically motivated.

    The political scientist, who specialises in international security, concluded that Mr Assange has very clear political opinions - and that the clash of those views with successive US administrations, especially the current one, suggests that he is regarded primarily as a political opponent who must experience the "full wrath of government".

    Professor Roberts told the court that:

    "This does appear to be a political trial for many reasons of course – the return to political motivation is a political high level… an unusual level for most Western governments. Atypical of American and Western administrations for many years."

    He noted that President Donald Trump "appears to take considerable antipathy to President Obama and what he did during his administration" and that it was "reasonable to assume that that is one reason the current admin might take a different stance to to the Obama administration."

    The professor said that Assange has "very clear" political views which do not align with mainstream political views but are of a more "libertarian" nature that is "very clear cut". It is a wider political view than merely publishing US classified documents as WikiLeaks have also published documents connected to trade unions, NGOs and corporations, the professor explained. Professor Roberts emphasised the fact that the failure to prosecute Mr Assange by the Obama administration followed by the decision to prosecute by the Trump administration weighed strongly in favour of the idea that the prosecution was politically motivated, though that is not the only factor in his assessment.

    Professor Roberts also contextualised the prosecution noting that WikiLeaks documents exposed many fallacies about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as revealing a truer picture of the extent of war crimes and civilian casualties.

    ​James Lewis QC, acting for the US government, pressed Professor Roberts as to why the professor had not included the arguments put forward by the US attorneys which set out their legal arguments in support of the indictment. Mr Lewis suggested that an unbiased expert would assist the court by addressing all of the evidence.

    ​Mr Roberts responded that he was looking at the wider political context of the prosecution and was happy to discuss the arguments posed by the government but "took it as read" that the US government had legal arguments further to their prosecution.

    Mr Lewis also asked whether Professor Roberts had seen the evidence against Mr Assange. The Professor had originally signalled that he had but later clarified, upon being challenged by Mr Lewis, that he thought the prosecution was referring to the indictment and supporting documents rather than the evidence itself.

    ​The cross-examination ultimately ended with Mr Lewis putting it to Professor Roberts that he was "giving a biased opinion in defence of Mr Assange" which the witness strongly objected to, suggesting that there were interpretations of his testimony which he strongly contested.

    Mr Assange remains incarcerated in the Belmarsh maximum-security prison on pre-trial detention, despite completing his sentence for absconding while on bail when he sought and obtained asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy. He faces up to 175 years in prison if he is convicted on all 18 charges currently levied against him.

    Sputnik has been granted access to monitor the hearings via a live video feed and will continue to report on the case and the goings on outside of the court building as the extradition hearings develop.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: 'A Danger for Justice' - Assange Defence Expert Explains How US Conspiracy Trials Work
    Extradition Hearing: Assange and WikiLeaks Redacted Documents and Protected Sources - Defence Team
    Assange Hearing: Refusal to Grant an Adjournment is a 'Gross Violation', Says WikiLeaks Chief
    Assange's Extradition Hearing Resumes, Prosecutors Shift Away From Espionage Charges
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse