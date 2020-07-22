Brits Didn't Leave EU Because of Moscow: Boris Johnson Answers MPs' Questions on Russia Report

During the final Prime Minister’s Questions at the UK parliament before the summer recess, the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer questioned the UK PM about the Russia report.

During the final Prime Minister’s Questions at the UK parliament before the summer recess, the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer questioned the UK PM about the Russia report.

Boris Johnson said that the Labour leader, who was a Remainer, was simply “seizing” on the Russia report to try and give the impression that Russian interference was somehow responsible for Brexit.”

"The people of this country didn’t vote to leave the EU because of pressure from Russia or Russian interference. They voted to take back control…” Johnson said.

Starmer accused Boris Johnson, who received the report ten months ago, of doing nothing, while the threat to UK national security was “immediate and urgent”.

In return, the PM said that Starmer of “sitting on his hands and doing nothing” during the Salisbury inquiry.

“Labour Party parroted the line of the Kremlin, while the people of this country were poisoned at the orders of Vladimir Putin.”

The PM added that the UK was adding new legislation to protect UK’s “new critical infrastructure” and “intellectual property.” Starmer responded that Labour will support the new legislation.

British parliamentarians took to social media to comment on the spat between the party leaders.

Boris Johnson has no answer to questions about why he delayed publishing the #RussiaReport



Bringing Brexit into it smacks of desperation. The truth is he sat on his hands while Russia influence in the UK became *the new normal*, then sat on the report which revealed it#PMQs — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) July 22, 2020​

"Mr Speaker, pre-prepared gags on flip flops. This is the former columnist who wrote two versions of every article he ever published!"



🔥 @Keir_Starmer scalds @BorisJohnson at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/j0umHS0MCZ — Carolyn Harris MP (@carolynharris24) July 22, 2020​

Johnson claimed @Keir_Starmer had not condemned Russia over the Salisbury attacks. Another brazen falsehood from this shameless charlatan of a Prime Minister #RussiaReport https://t.co/0UpcObU5Ii — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) July 22, 2020​

Keir Starmer sat in Corbyn's shadow cabinet. He didn't speak out when Corbyn refused to condemn Russia for the Salisbury poisonings. Those are the facts. He could have acted. He could have spoken out. He chose not to. — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) July 22, 2020​

"Serious Distortion"

Starmer also posed a question on the role of Russian media in how Brexit was covered in the news. He spoke of “serious distortions of the coverage provided by Russian state-owned international broadcasters, such as Russia Today.”

“It is time to look again at the licensing for Russia Today to operate in the UK,” Starmer said.

In response, Johnson reminded Starmer that his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn “took money for appearing on Russia Today.” Starmer fought back, saying that the Labour party is "under new management" in case Johnson's "hasn't noticed."

Russia Report

The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament (ISC) published its report on 21 July, arguing that “Russia represents a serious threat to the United Kingdom.”

The UK government is currently in the process of publishing its response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the report and said it contained "groundless accusations" that could not be "substantiated." He added that Russia has never interfered in foreign elections and that the Russian government was focused on its own development, which is “the most important thing for us."