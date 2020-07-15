Register
13:12 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cliu face mask

    New Normal: Face Masks That Are Transparent, Translate Into Eight Languages & Deactivate Covid-19

    © Photo : Cliu
    News
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079890844_0:0:2501:1408_1200x675_80_0_0_343664e3746136b772bcbd2f4d8f3e49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202007151079889056-new-normal-face-masks-that-are-transparent-translate-into-eight-languages--deactivate-covid-19/

    "Wearing a mask has never been so cool” is the slogan of an Italian company that produced see-through facewear, a business idea undertaken by a number of producers around the world in response to the spread of coronavirus.

    The World Health Organization guidance says that even though the use of masks alone is not enough to provide adequate protection from Covid-19, wearing a medical mask can limit the spread of the virus.

    Made in Italy

    Various businesses have jumped on the opportunity to create a modified version of a regular single-use medical mask to offer consumers different options when it comes to protective facewear.

    An Italian brand Cliu has generated transparent face masks that are claimed to protect against viruses, inform the wearer about the breathing quality and the presence of outbreaks nearby. Cliu mask provides for people with disabilities, such as hearing difficulties or deafness, “to better understand and to immediately grasp any dangerous information.” 

    Cliu face mask
    © Photo : Cliu
    Cliu face mask

    Citing Italian fashion as inspiration in the time of a crisis, such as world pandemics or conflicts, Cliu offers consumers to “choose the colours of the mask and the frame that best suit you.”

    ​Smart Mask 

    A mask developed by a Japanese start-up Donut Robotics is connected to the Internet and has the option of translating the user’s speech into eight languages.

    The C-Face smart mask connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone and tablet application, which makes it possible to not only translate the wearer’s speech but also amplify their voice, which can be handy in public places, shops, and transport.

    "It delivers your voice to the smartphone of the other party and realizes "to convert voice into letters", "translate in 8 languages", and "create minutes". Of course, our robot "cinnamon" can also give instructions from a distance. I hope that it will be useful in a society where people live apart from each other. Currently, only sounds and characters are used, but in the future, it will be expanded to image systems (AR, VR, etc.). It is a new communication device in the rapidly progressing online and digital world,” Donut Robotics explain.  

    Covid-19 Fighter

    Researchers at the University of Toronto announced this week that TrioMed Active mask, a surgical mask produced by a Canadian company, focused on the development and manufacturing of novel antimicrobial products, provide an advanced level of protection against Covid-19.

    "The TrioMed Active Mask is the first and only respiratory protection that is scientifically proven to deactivate the virus causing Covid-19, therefore drastically reducing the risk of contamination for the wearer", said Pierre Jean Messier, founder and CEO of i3 Biomedical Inc.
    "Our company spent years and millions of dollars to develop this interactive antimicrobial technology. The resulting products are used by the medical community around the world and have been tested by independent laboratories to kill numerous microbes, such as MRSA, VRE, E-Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, Influenza Virus and now SARS-CoV-2. This third-party scientific testing confirms TrioMed's leading position in medical antimicrobial technology available in the global fight against Covid-19," Messier added. 

    Among the features of the TrioMed Active Mask are a five-year shelf life and viral filtration efficiency of more than 99.9%

    "Wool" Filter 

    A New Zealand company, claiming to produce the world's most innovative face mask, focuses on the anti-pollution feature when it comes to protective facewear.

    “Our mask’s distinctive shape and unique wool filter reduces the build-up of moisture and heat which is common with other masks. The filters have extended particle capture ability, resulting in superior performance,” says MEO™. 

    The mask is designed using New Zealand’s best qualities, according to MEO™, who use what they call a “Helix™ Filter”  to allow  the wearer to receive a steady stream of purified air “because it takes less energy to draw air through the filter.”

    Leaf Mask

    Similarly to Cliu, another mask producer, LEAF, make see-through masks that include a permanent anti-fog coating on the inside.

    LEAF mask
    © Photo : LEAF
    LEAF mask

    LEAF mask is the world's first FDA registered mask, according to the producers, equipped with a N99+ HEPA filter.

    Rustic and Folksy

    For those who prefer home-made masks to the high-tech alternatives currently on the market, hundreds of sellers on various online marketplaces, as well as social media, offer their creations to consumers.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    Assorted Print Face Mask 😷 #linkinbio #washable #reusable #facemask #mask #fashionable

    A post shared by RUBIX FACE MASKS (@face_masks_washable) on

    WHO stresses that masks should cover the mouth and nose and should be tied securely to minimize any gaps. The face mask should be replaced as soon as it becomes damp, while single-use masks should be disposed of immediately upon removal.

    Tags:
    mask, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse