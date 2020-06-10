Register
    Hattie McDaniel plays a tune as she portrays the title role of Beulah in the CBS Radio Network's comedy series in New York City, Aug. 1951.

    Removal of ‘Gone With the Wind’, 'Little Britain' From Streaming Services Stirs Fierce Debate Online

    © AP Photo /
    American streaming service HBO Max has pulled the film due to its depictions of people of colour. The removal of the Oscar-winning drama, has triggered extensive reaction.

    Twitter saw numerous posts appear, denouncing the decision and pointing out that it "erased" the first black female Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel.

    ​McDaniel became the first African-American woman to win an Oscar in 1940 for her role of “Mammy” in Gone With the Wind.

    Gone With the Wind, released in 1940, tells the story of Scarlett O'Hara, daughter of a Georgia plantation owner and her pursuit of love during and after the American Civil War.

    Several slave characters in the film are depicted as happy servants, who remain loyal and content with their lives.

    HBO Max defended its decision to remove the film, citing its "racist depictions."

    "These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible… When we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed,” HBO Max said in an interview.

    In a similar move, UK state broadcaster BBC has removed Little Britain, a sketch comedy portraying characters with different ethnic backgrounds, from BBC iPlayer. Netflix and Britbox services also pulled the show. The media corporations referred to the change of times, as the main reason for their decision.

    "Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

    Following the removal of Little Britain, questions popped on social media as to whether a different show – White Chicks - where two black actors portray white women, should also follow suit.

    Others, however disagreed and argued that "one movie is comparable to centuries of oppression, slavery, colonialism and systemic racism."

    The re-evalution of their content by the streaming services worldwide was triggered by the death of George Floyd while in the US police custody and the subsequent protests against systemic racism and intolerance.

    HBO Max said in a statement on Twitter that they "stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers — and all affected by senseless violence."

    film, BBC, Netflix, HBO, racism
