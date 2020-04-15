Register
11:47 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    UK Care Minister Laughs When Asked Whether 4,000 People Have Died in Care Homes From COVID-19

    Screenshot/Good Morning Britain
    News
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107896/26/1078962608_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_e5a0d4cd004c31ba96dc5dea79bf5c0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202004151078962238-uk-care-minister-laughs-when-asked-whether-4000-people-have-died-in-care-homes-from-covid-19/

    A video is making the rounds of Britain's Care Minister failing to give a straight answer as to the true figures of those who have died in care homes from the coronavirus disease during what observers have characterised as a "car crash" interview.

    Britain's Care Minister, Tory MP Helen Whately, laughed nervously after being confronted with allegations that the true number of deaths in care homes due to COVID-19 is in the thousands, on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) on 15 April.

    Host Piers Morgan held up a copy of the Daily Mail which cited figures from Mike Padgham, of the Independent Care Group, alleging that the numbers of people who have died in care homes is at least 4,000 people.

    Video clips of the interview have already started making the rounds on social media showing the cringeworthy interview during which Whately clumsily responds to Morgan's repeated and direct questions as to whether 4,000 people have died in care homes due to COVID-19.

    "We have been working incredibly hard..." the Minister started to say before Morgan interrupted her.
    "Sorry, Ms Whatley, it's not a question about how hard you're working I assume you're working hard. You're the care minister, it's your job to work hard, please stop telling us how hard you are working".

    He continued to repeat the question saying "What I want to know is: is it true that 4,000 people have died in care homes - yes, or no?"

    "I wasn't actually talking about me personally", Whatley responded noting that she meant people working across local authorities and in the fields of social care. 

    "Well I assume you're doing all of that", Morgan replied, repeating the question: "but is it true that 4,000 people have died in care homes? Yes, or no?"

    "I'm glad you appreciate we are doing that, I think it is really, really important to take the steps that we can", Whatley said, though still not answering the question.

    Morgan then responded by saying "I'll tell you what's important, is that you just answer straight questions... is it true that..." at which point Whatley started to smirk and laugh leading Morgan to ask her "Why are you laughing? What do you find funny about this?"

    Screenshot/Good Morning Britain
    Piers Morgan and UK Care Minister 15 April No 2

    "I don't find it funny in the slightest", Whatley said.

    "Why do you keep laughing then?", Morgan asked.

    The Minister claimed that she was "not laughing" and added "please do not suggest for a minute I'm laughing". At which point Morgan challenged her by saying "We literally just saw you laughing".

    When it was all said and done no answer was provided as to the actual figures of care home deaths linked to or attributable to COVID-19.

    According to the Department of Health and Social Care, as of 9 a.m. on 14 April 93,873 had tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 302,599 people tested.

    By 5pm on 13 April, the most recent time for which figures exist, of those hospitalised in the UK with the virus 12,107 have died. The UK government is not currently counting people who have died with COVID-19 outside of hospital, such as in care homes, as part of their COVID-19 fatality figures.

    Related:

    NHS Reportedly Continued Floating ‘Herd Immunity” Despite UK Health Secretary’s Denial
    UN Chief Says It Is 'Not the Time' to Reduce WHO Resources to Fight COVID-19
    'Too Slow': Labour Leader Lambasts UK Government's Decisions on COVID-19
    Tags:
    COVID-19, UK Department of Health and Social Care, social care, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse