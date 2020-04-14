Leningrad Oblast SMEs Sign 24 Export Contracts for $9 Million

According to the spokesperson, four of the companies that concluded the contracts have not previously engaged in foreign economic activity. Under the new supply contracts, the regional products were exported to 15 countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Germany, Kazakhstan, China, Sweden, the UK, Finland, Togolese Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and Serbia.
“The supported export volume amounted to $9.6 million, while the target figure was set at $3 million”, the spokesperson said.
The official also stressed that 11 contracts were concluded for the supply of timber industry products, seven for goods of the regional agricultural industry, and two contracts for chemical industry products from Leningrad Oblast.
"The major contracts signed include the supply of fertilisers to the Togolese Republic, the supply of lumber to China, the sale of pellets and chipped wood to Denmark, and confectionery products to Belarus", the regional administration clarified.
The press service pointed out that the target of increasing the share of non-resource exports was set by the May Decree of the President of the Russian Federation, and is reflected in the International Cooperation and Export National Project, which is being implemented in Leningrad Oblast under the regional projects “Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export Promotion” and “Accelerated Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises”.
