At Least Four Killed, 150 Trapped as Terrorists Enter Sikh Temple in Kabul, Massive Fight Underway

Narender Singh Khalsa, a member of the Afghan parliament, says that three to four people had been killed in the clash, while nearly 150 people are trapped inside the Dharamshala, a Sikh area of worship, in the Shorbazar neighbourhood of Kabul, where suicide bombers entered on Wednesday morning.
MP Narender Singh Khalsa says three to four people killed in clash at Sikh temple in #Kabul, nearly 150 people stranded https://t.co/mWfdONbrxW— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) March 25, 2020
Afghan security forces have reached the site and a gunfight is underway, said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior. Tolo News reported that the incident began at around 7:45 a.m. local time.
Visuals from attack site in Kabul. Gunfight underway. pic.twitter.com/zq5eauMIgc— Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) March 25, 2020
