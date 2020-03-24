Russian Embassy in UK Slams Biased Reports on Moscow Aid to Italy in Fighting COVID-19

London, (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in London expressed regret on Tuesday over biased and inaccurate reporting by the UK-based Financial Times on Moscow's efforts to assist Italy in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the news outlet published an article claiming that Russia's aid to Italy was a political ploy. The Russian embassy in London pointed out that Moscow is helping Rome following a request from the latter, and in accordance with existing agreements.

"The assistance that is being rendered to Italy by us is a gesture of solidarity and is aimed at supporting the friendly Italian people who are in an extremely complicated situation due to the coronavirus and are forced to selflessly fight against the spread of the infection," the embassy said in a statement, adding that experience gained by Russian medical professionals in Italy will assist in slowing the spread of the deadly disease at home.

The Russian embassy statement noted that Italy also asked for help from other countries, including China.

The Russian embassy in the UK has also posted a tweet with a photo of the article in question.

Россия всегда готова прийти на помощь друзьям в беде. Сожалеем, что элементарные человеческие жесты рассматриваются отдельными журналистами и экспертами исключительно через призму «силы» и конкуренции между государствами. https://t.co/nIq6QmgCkr pic.twitter.com/IFCea1mGYY — Посольство России (@RussianEmbassyR) March 24, 2020

A tweet reads: "Russia is always ready to help friends in trouble. We are lamenting that basic human gestures are viewed by certain journalists and experts exclusively through the prism of force and state competition".

On 21 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia subsequently sent epidemiologists to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.