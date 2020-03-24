Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force Hold Press Briefing on Pandemic - Video

As of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US has topped 50,000 with at least 606 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

US President Donald Trump is holding a press briefing in Washington DC, alongside members of his coronavirus task force, to give updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, US Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the task force, said that the Trump administration would re-evaluate its policy after the current 15-day guidance period ends.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the United States now has the third largest number of confirmed cases, after China and Italy. The US region most affected by the virus is New York City, with 125 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource center.

