Trump Sends Letter to Kim Jong-Un About Cooperation in Area of Epidemic Control - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which expressed desire to cooperate with Pyongyang in the area of epidemic control measures, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the news agency, Trump in his letter outlined a plan on developing relations between the two countries and "expressed intention to cooperate in the area of epidemiological measures", as well as commended Kim's efforts to protect the North Korean people from "serious epidemic threat".

In late January, Pyongyang essentially closed its borders and launched a so-called national emergency quarantine system. The measure has reportedly affected 380 foreign citizens.

North Korea has been consistently claiming that it has no confirmed COVID-19 cases despite being sandwiched between South Korea and China, which are among the countries that are hit especially hard by the pandemic.

Originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus disease has rapidly spread across the globe, with the epicentre now having shifted to Europe. Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom remain countries most affected by the COVID-19 there.

According to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus has infected a total of 234,073 and killed 9,840 more, as of 20 March.