Three Reportedly Killed in Shooting Near FSB Security Headquarters in Moscow - Videos

According to some reports, the attack was carried out by three people armed with either a Kalashnikov or a Saiga shotgun.

A suspected gunman who opened fire in central Moscow has been neutralised, his identity is currently being determined, the Federal Security Service has said.

A shootout took place near the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday, media reports say.

There are conflicting reports about the number of people killed in the incident. According to REN-TV, the death toll stands at 2, while the Izvestiya media outlet says that 3 people have been killed.

The media outlet added that the shooting started at the reception of the FSB headquarters. After that, the suspected gunmen fled to Bolshaya Lubyanka street and barricaded themselves in a nearby building.

According to Telegram channel 112, two of the three attackers were killed, while the third one continued shooting.

Footage filmed near the alleged scene of the shootout has been shared online.

Непуганые люди... очевидцы стрельбы у здания ФСБ pic.twitter.com/AXzIQhw6TJ — Александр Коц (@sashakots) December 19, 2019

MORE: At least two law enforcement officers have been reportedly injured in Moscow shootinghttps://t.co/gxNjrFakmb pic.twitter.com/TlJJaTElZU #ENDEGO — Barbara Santana (@Barbara96913515) December 19, 2019

"Around 6 pm a loud bang was heard, followed by gunfire. The gunshots have stopped by now," an eyewitness said.

A video is available showing special task forces arriving at the scene of the shooting.

