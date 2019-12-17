Eighteen People Injured in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Northern Balkh Province - Police

KABUL (Sputnik) - Eighteen people have been injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, provincial police chief, Ajmal Fayez, stated on Tuesday.

"The explosive things were fixed in bicycle and exploded in the Alakozy Avenue, and six policemen and 12 civilians got injured", Fayez said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Shafiqullah Shaiq, a manager at the Balkh Civil Hospital, told Sputnik that 22 injured persons had been taken to the hospital after the incident, including six policemen, three women and a child.

​The condition of three of these injured people is critical, according to Shaiq.

The situation in the country remains tense, even though Washington and the Taliban movement returned to negotiations in Doha last week, reviving the peace talks that had been dead since September.

The Taliban demands the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan while the US urges the movement to guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists.