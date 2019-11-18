Pompeo: US Will Terminate Iran Sanctions Waiver for Enrichment Plant Fordow

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Monday that it will be rescinding its Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel enrichment plant Fordow, explaining that there is no "legitimate" reason for the country to be enriching uranium.

Pompeo began the briefing by stating that US officials were monitoring ongoing protests in the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the US condemns "any acts committed by the government against the Iranian people."

"The Islamic Republic must cease violence against it's own people," Pompeo told reporters. "The world is watching."

Shifting focus, the secretary went on to state that it would be terminating the Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian underground uranium enrichment facility Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. "There is no legitimate reason to enrich uranium," the officials stressed, before adding that the enrichment level needs to stay at zero.

The US' decision on Fordow is effective December 15.

Pompeo further indicated that the US wants Iran to ditch its "revolutionary" stance and "behave like a normal nation." Additionally, the official stated that he believes that those are the sentiments of Iranian demonstrators. "And, I think, that is what you are hearing and seeing in these protests that are taking place in the Islamic Republic of Iran over these past few days," he said.

Protests in Iran recently erupted as a result of an abrupt decision by officials to increase the price of petrol in an attempt to curb the effects of US sanctions on the Iranian economy.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.