Khabarovsk, Shenyang Area Control Centres Implement Mutual Data Exchange Under OLDI Protocol

On the eve of international air traffic controller’s day, celebrated annually on 20 October, Khabarovsk, Russia and Shenyang, China ACCs (area control centre) launched a data exchange system with the use of the OLDI (On-Line Data Interchange) protocol.

Khabarovsk ACC has been cooperating with three regional area control centres under the OLDI protocol - Magadan, Irkutsk and Yakutsk ACCs. ACC Shenyang has become the fourth partner.

This step has a significant value for the Northeast China Regional Air Traffic Management Bureau of Civil Aviation Administration of China(CAAC) since the implementation of the OLDI is the first experience in applying the Eurocontrol protocol not only in China but throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Apart from the typical for area control centres ABI, ACT, REV, PAC, MAC, LAM messages, the implementation of the HOP (Hand-over procedure proposal) and ACP (Hand-over proposal acceptance) messages have become the significant breakthrough in the information transmission procedure.

The HOP and ACP messages aim to organise a manual radar transmission between the regional control centres. Such a set of messages almost completely eliminates voice communication between air traffic controllers and reduces the load on them, thus increasing the level of flight safety.

In order to achieve this, a large and difficult task was completed by both sides, primarily related to the organisation of a modern digital high-speed communication line between two centres, which provides voice interaction between the adjacent ATS centres(Shenyang, Harbin, Khabarovsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Blagoveshchensk).

Finally, on 18 October 2019 at 01:30 UTC, thanks to the coordinated work on various levels the interaction between the adjacent regional centres of Khabarovsk and Shenyang reached a new level and opened new prospects for increasing traffic volumes and improving the quality of services provided by air navigation providers of Russia and China.

State ATM Corporation and Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS) Hold Bilateral Meeting

A meeting between representatives of North-West Air Navigation, one of the branches of State ATM Corporation, and EANS, Estonian air navigation services provider, was held in Tallinn from 16 to 17 October 2019.

The participants noted the increase in air traffic between ATS centres of the two states, summed up the results of the expanded OLDI package operation between St. Petersburg ACC and Tallinn ATS Centre and discussed the issue of flight operations along the new route segment open for international flights.

The representatives of North-West Air Navigation and EANS expressed their interest in fostering the bilateral cooperation in order to encourage the exchange of best practices. The parties also agreed to continue consultations to promote interaction and summarise the preliminary results of the joint work in the first half of 2020 at a working session that will take place in the Russian Federation.